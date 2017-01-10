Leeds drug dealer caught on trip to buy cannabis

A DRUG dealer has been sent to a young offenders institution for 12 months after police found him in possession of heroin and cocaine when they stopped a car he was travelling in.

Harry Foley, 20 was caught during a trip to buy cannabis in the Chapeltown area of Leeds on December 29, 2015.

Richard Walters, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court Foley arranged for a friend to pick him up to take him to buy the class B drug.

Police officers stopped the vehicle as Foley matched the description of a suspect they were looking for in the area.

As officers approached the car Foley gestured for his friend to drive off and tried to grab the keys in the ignition.

Foley opened the car door after officers threatened to force entry. Foley left two bags on the passenger seat when he got out of the car.

One bag contained 33 wraps of crack cocaine, worth £500. The other bag contained nine wraps of heroin, worth £136.

Foley, of Sherburn Place, Swarcliffe, pleaded guilty to two offences of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply.

Marcus Waite, mitigating, said Foley had no previous convictions for drug offences.

Mr Waite said Foley had not been in trouble in the year since his arrest and was supported by his family.

The lawyer added that Foley worked hard as a scaffolder and was held in high regard by his employer.

Judge Mushtaq Khokar told Foley he had a public duty to impose an immediate custodial sentence.

He said: “Those who participate in the supply of drugs, particularly class A drugs, add to the misery and desperation of the lives of those who are addicted to them.”