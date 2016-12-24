Leeds drug dealer caught after running red light

A DRUG dealer who was caught after police stopped his car when he drove through a red light has been jailed for more than three years.

Mohsin Zareen, 24, was linked to the supply of class A drugs when officers searched his car and found cannabis and a mobile phone containing incriminating text messages.

Leeds Crown Court heard traffic officers on patrol in the Headingley area of Leeds became suspicious when they spotted Zareen driving through a red light on Cardigan Road in the early hours of October 30 last year.

Ben Campbell, prosecuting, said the officers indicated for Zareen for to pull over so they could speak to him about his driving.

They decided to search the vehicle as it smelled strongly of cannabis.

Mr Campbell said Zareen had an iPhone on him which kept ringing. He was also in possession of six small bags of cannabis.

The phone was found to contain text messages which indicated he had been involved in the supply of ecstasy and cannabis over a period of several months.

Zareen, of Talbot View, Burley, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of ecstasy and cannabis and possession of cannabis with intent to supply, part way through a trial.

Mark Brookes, mitigating, said Zareen had no previous convictions for drug offences and described his client’s offending as being out of character.

He said Zareen now worked as a delivery driver for Pizza Hut, earning around £1,000 a month.

Mr Brookes urged judge Rodney Jameson, QC, to consider suspending the custodial sentence.

The judge told Zareen he must serve an immediate sentence of three years and three months.

He said: “I have read a number of references that have been placed before me that speak of the other side of your life.

“You are well thought of by family and acquaintances and it gives me no pleasure to impose a custodial sentence in such circumstances.

“But being involved in the supply of Class A drugs is a serious matter.”