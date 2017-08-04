Leeds driver put ex girlfriend in danger during fit of jealousy

A DRIVER put his ex girlfriend in danger during a fit of jealousy as he believed she was on her way to see another man.

A court heard Oscar Hines drove his Seat Ibiza with the victim hanging out of the vehicle as they grappled over her handbag.

CCTV footage captured the incident which happened on Merrion Way in Leeds city centre on May 21 this year.

Robert Galley, prosecuting, said Hines and his partner had been in a relationship for two years but spilt up around a fortnight before the incident.

Hines offered the woman a lift into Leeds city centre after seeing her at a bus stop. Mr Galley said she accepted the offer as she thought it would be a good opportunity to say goodbye and apologise for the way their relationship had ended.

Leeds Crown Court heard they argued during the journey and she got out near to Leeds Arena.

Hines then got out of the vehicle and approached her outside the Stick and Twist pub. He grabbed her handbag and dragged her towards the car as she held onto it. The prosecutor said: “The defendant drove away with his driver’s door still open and the complainant half in and half out of the car.”

Members of the public came to the woman’s rescue. Mr Galley said the woman was frightened and feared she would be hurt. Hines, of High Moor Grove, Moortown, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

Hines told a probation officer he was sorry for his behaviour. He said he was jealous when he saw overnight clothes in the victim’s bag and thought she was going to stay with another man.

He was made the subject of a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid. He was banned from driving for 18 months. Judge Simon Phillips, QC, said: “You acted highly irresponsibly.”