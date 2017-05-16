Leeds driver arrested on suspicion of being SEVEN TIMES over drink drive limit

Police officers got a shock when they pulled over a motorist who blew a whopping SEVEN times over the drink drive limit.

West Yorkshire Police took a picture of a breathalyser from an alleged drink driver who registered 258 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath - with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes.

The officers took to social media to share their rare find after stopping a driver in Leeds in the early hours of Monday morning. (May 15)

West Yorkshire Road Policing Unit, who tweeted the picture of the reading, said: “Driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Leeds. The legal limit is 35!” (@WYP_RPU)