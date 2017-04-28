Leeds Dock hosts world-leading Lumen Prize exhibition

Leeds Dock is hosting the world-leading Lumen Prize exhibition this weekend showcasing the best in global, award-winning digital art.

Housed at various locations throughout Leeds Dock until Sunday, April 30, the Lumen Prize Exhibition showcases nine immersive, interactive installations that blur the boundaries between art, technology, sound and audience participation. And it encompasses the very latest technology and methodology including 360˚projections, spherical screens, virtual reality, sensory interfaces, projection mapping, augmented reality and sound generators.

This year’s installations for the Lumen Prize 2017 exhibition at Leeds Dock include Hyperplanes of Simultaneity by Fabio Giampietro and Alessio De Vecchi, winner of the Lumen Prize Gold Award 2016.

A 10m x 3m curved canvas holds an intricately handpainted city scape over the audience while VR headsets place the viewer in this strange city.

Also featured is Anima by Nick Verstand from The Netherlands, which uses a state of the art 360˚ projector and a spherical screen to create an ethereal installation of intelligent and reactive dialogue of sound and light with its participants.

The Lumen Prize Exhibition celebrates the very best art created digitally by artists globally.

Its goal is to focus the world’s attention on this exciting genre through an annual competition and global tour of works selected by an international panel of judges.

To find out more and register for your free place to see this year’s Lumen Prize exhibition visit: www.leedsdock.com/events