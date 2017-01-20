Leeds diving champion Rebecca Gallantree retires

Leeds diving champion Rebecca Gallantree has announced her retirement.

The World Champion competed at her first Olympics in Beijing in 2008 and went on to compete at both the London and Rio games. She has also claimed golds at both the Commonwealth Games and World Championships.

She said: “Diving has been a huge part of my life and has given me so many unforgettable opportunities and experiences. It’s allowed me to travel the world, to meet and work with countless amazing and inspirational people, and to work every day on being the best I can be.”

Council leader Coun Judith Blake said: “Becky has been a truly outstanding diver for both the City of Leeds and Team GB during her stellar career, and also a fantastic role model, especially to young people.”