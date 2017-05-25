Leeds digital start-up’s phone app definitely has the right number

A Leeds technology start-up is getting connected with new customers by taking all of the hassle out of the search for budget-friendly mobile phone contracts.

Based at the Entrepreneurial Spark offices in Leeds city centre, yboo was launched on the back of research that showed the typical UK consumer was overpaying on their phone bill by nearly £160 every year.

The firm has developed an app that operates in the background on a smartphone, counting data usage, voice minutes and texts so it can recommend the best-priced contracts for a person’s needs.

And, just a month after yboo’s launch, co-founder and chief executive Martyn Gould is already seeking equity investment to drive business growth and gain a foothold in the American and Australian markets.

He said: “We’ve been astounded by the level of positive feedback we have received from users since yboo’s launch.

“The number of downloads of the application is also growing daily as UK consumers are realising that yboo is solving a real problem.

“With international deals on the cards and a clear product roadmap, we need to engage with growth investors who share our vision to empower UK consumers and want to help us make yboo become a profitable brand which is trusted by families in the UK and overseas.”

Martyn also paid tribute to the part played by the wider Leeds tech community in yboo’s flying start to life.

He told Digital City: “The digital economy is thriving in Leeds and it’s been fantastic to be part of an eco-system which provides services to rapidly growing technology businesses like yboo.

“Both inside and outside of Entrepreneurial Spark, I’ve found Leeds to be a hotbed of ideas and energy. An almost visible energy, driving change and putting Leeds on the ‘digital map’ of the UK.

“Collaboration in the digital sector is key and I’ve seen real innovation from partners like Shotblast Media, who brought yboo to life via digital animation and video.

“It was important to me to use Yorkshire-based suppliers wherever possible, to support the region and invest money back into the local economy.

“My belief is that the North needs to encourage its talented tech professionals and continue to build upon its expanding skills.

“This is why I’ve chosen suppliers and partners who have the same strong views.

“Change, new skills and more technology jobs won’t happen unless entrepreneurs and business owners start implementing the change they want to see.

“We need to work together and start delivering our plans to add value to both our businesses and the region, by being better than anywhere else. It’s really that simple.

“We also need to make sure start-ups and scale-ups have access to the right volume of equity funding.”

The yboo app is available to download on Android devices.

The Yorkshire Evening Post runs a regular Digital City column in partnership with Sky Betting & Gaming.

The platform is designed to highlight the giant strides being made by a sector that boasts around 3,000 organisations in Leeds.