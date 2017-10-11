Leeds digital marketing agency continues recruitment drive

A Leeds digital marketing agency has added a fantastic four new recruits to its team.

Enjoy Digital’s latest arrivals are Jessica Thomas, Faye Ripley, Ben Haigh and Ceri Wilson.

Jessica joins the company as an account manager within its growing client services department. She said: “It’s a very exciting time for the agency, with new hires and client wins happening all the time.

“I’m really looking forward to being part of such an ambitious team.”

Faye joins as account executive in the client services team, Ben as a junior backend developer and Ceri as paid search executive to the digital marketing team.

Enjoy Digital managing director Jonathan Filewood said: “Growth continues to be a major focus for us and it’s fantastic to be attracting more talented new recruits to the business.

“I’m certain Jessica, Faye, Ben and Ceri will be a credit to our agency and it’s great to have them on board.”

Enjoy Digital’s team of 50 staff already works with leading brands such as Cox Automotive Group, Costcutter and HESCO Bastion.

The agency recently reported revenue figures of £2.9m at the end of its financial year.

The Yorkshire Evening Post runs a regular Digital City column in partnership with Sky Betting & Gaming.

The platform aims to highlight the giant strides being made by a sector that boasts around 3,000 organisations in Leeds.