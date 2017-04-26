Leeds digital jobs pledge by Sky Betting & Gaming

Sky Betting & Gaming’s Head of Corporate Communications, Adam Smith, writes for Digital City about the company’s commitment to creating jobs in Leeds and Yorkshire.

Sky Betting and Gaming recently celebrated its second anniversary as an independent company and we marked this milestone with news that we have doubled our headcount over that time.

The company now employs 1,200 people, 90 per cent of them in Yorkshire, having filled 200 new roles recently, and around 50 per cent of our employees are technologists.

SB&G now has over two million active customers – that’s more UK customers than any other online betting and gaming operator.

We are committing to create an additional 114 digital jobs by the summer and are determined to remain at the forefront of the region’s tech economy; committed to retaining top local talent and investing in the promotion of digital skills.

Since Sky sold 80 per cent of its stake in the business to CVC Capital Partners in March 2015, SB&G has made a remarkable 937 job offers and recruited 43 new graduates.

We are one of only two tech unicorns (companies valued at over $1bn) in Yorkshire.

We pride ourselves on making a significant contribution to Yorkshire, the heart and soul of our business and a region which has proven to be a fantastic place to grow a tech business like ours.

The Leeds Digital Festival is testament to the city’s booming creative and digital sector and SB&G is proud to be headline sponsor and host to over a dozen workshops and seminars this week.

It is all our responsibility to make such events a success and to champion Yorkshire as a digital hub, indeed one of the best places to work in tech in the UK.