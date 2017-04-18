Leeds digital agency director James is named community hero

Digital agency Parallax’s lead developer and director James Hall has been named a ‘community hero’ by Amazon Web Services.

The cloud services platform gives out the title to recognise people who have made a real impact within their digital community.

James said: “Our desire to keep up to speed with the newest technologies inspired us to host the local Amazon Web Services (AWS) user group. This led us to working and partnering with AWS to deliver large-scale solutions for clients.

“I’m extremely honoured to have been appointed as a community hero – I just hope I can live up to the title!”

James has worked in the digital sector for more than a decade, producing software and apps for high-profile clients such as British Airways and Enterprise Car Club.

Meanwhile, Parallax has promoted senior account manager Tom Faller to the position of associate director.

Tom was one of the agency’s first members of staff, joining as a graduate in 2010.

He told Digital City: “Having been a part of the Parallax story for the last six years, I’m looking forward to playing a leading role in driving the business forward in my new role as associate director.”