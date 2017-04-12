Leeds dementia group gets £25,000 grant

Dementia friends Leeds has received a £24,613 grant to support two communities in North Leeds.

The grant from NHS Leeds North Clinical Commissioning Group is part of a near £1m programme by the Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) to help people to live healthier lives.

The programme is managed by Leeds Community Foundation and the money will be used to employ a communities officer. The officer will work closely with two communities, which are yet to be chosen, set up services for people living with dementia and raise awareness.

Sarah Goodyear, from Leeds Older People’s Forum who manages dementia friendly work, said “I was very excited to hear we would be growing our dementia friendly team. Working closely with a specific area will ensure that people have awareness of dementia on a very local level.

“Whether it’s the bank, school or cafe, the whole community will work together to ensure people with dementia feel supported, understood and able to contribute to their community.”

The project aims to share the message that it’s the small things that can add up to make a big difference to people living with dementia.

As well as running this new project, Dementia Friendly Leeds has also secured funding to continue its work supporting organisations citywide. They offer free support to all organisations who want to learn about the condition and how to become more dementia friendly. If you want to be one of the two areas to benefit from the grant scheme then visit www.opforum.org.uk/dementia for more.