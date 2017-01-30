Leeds date for Russell Brand on new stand up tour

Russell Brand is returning to the stage with a new stand-up tour later this year, and fans will no doubt be keen to see whether the comic’s trademark sardonic wit has softened since becoming a father.

It will be Brand’s first full tour since welcoming a daughter with fiancee Laura Gallacher two months ago, although he performed a series of sold-out preview shows in November and December.

Dubbed Re:Birth, the tour will see the 41-year-old tackle the topic of his newfound fatherhood, as well as discussing subjects including the media, politics, sex and death.

The actor and comic said of his forthcoming show: “How do we make sense of the madness of our lives once we become parents?

“What am I going to tell my daughter about conformity and responsibility?

“What happens if she grows up to be like me or, worse, date someone like me?”

He will be performing at Leeds Town Hall on Tuesday, October 17.

Tickets for Re:Birth go on sale at 10am on Friday, February 3.