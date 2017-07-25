Leeds cricket club to attempt second Guinness World Record

After claiming the Guinness World Record for the most overs bowled in eight hours last year, Rodley Cricket Club (RCC) is setting itself an even bigger challenge.

During an event next month, members will attempt to bag 2,000 overs – by consistently bowling six balls every 45 seconds throughout 24 hours.

It will take place at the club’s open weekend between Friday, August 11 and Sunday, August 13, with 1,000 people expected across the three days.

Alex Riddell, the club’s social secretary, said: “We love a challenge here at Rodley Cricket Club. After smashing last year’s amazing Guinness World Record we thought how can we top that this year?

“The answer was obvious to me – go bigger and better.

“We will be bowling and batting through the night, under lights provided by our fantastic event sponsor Speedy Hire, to try and beat the ridiculously tough record of 2,000 overs.”

England cricket players are due to open the event, although the club is unable to release any names at this time.

RCC bowled 734 overs to achieve the eight-hour record last year. No other club held a previous record but Guinness decided on a figure for Rodley members to aim for, and the same procedure has been used to come up with this year’s figure.

A rota will be put in place to spread out the members who take to the pitch during the event.

Club chairman Steve Bradbury said: “Until three years ago we had no clubhouse, 30 players and no junior teams.

“We’re now proud to have a cracking clubhouse, three senior teams and five junior sides with over 80 kids playing cricket regularly.”

The attempt will begin at around 6pm on Saturday, August 12.