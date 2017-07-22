Leeds cricket club attempts to break world record

They have already smashed one world record.

And now a Leeds cricket club is hoping to enter the Guinness Book of World Records for the second year running after setting themselves a new challenge.

Rodley's players will attempt to bowl the most overs ever delivered in a 24-hour period at their annual open weekend on August 11-13.

The club, which is based at the Canal Bank Sports Ground, already hold the record for the most overs bowled in eight hours - an impressive 734, achieved last summer.

Over 1,000 visitors are expected to watch players bowl over 2,000 overs, or six balls every 45 seconds.

They even hope to attract former England and Yorkshire cricketers to watch the spectacle.

Social secretary Alex Riddell said:

"We love a challenge here at Rodley Cricket Club. After smashing last year's amazing Guinness World Record we thought 'how can we top that this year'? The answer was obvious to me - go bigger and better! We will be bowling and batting through the night, under lights provided by our fantastic event sponsor Speedy Hire, to try and beat the ridiculously tough record of 2,000 overs. It's going to be a huge challenge, but we're lining up some cricket legends to come down and help us break the record – watch this space!"

Three years ago, Rodley had no clubhouse, only 30 registered adult players and no junior sides. They now have a refurbished building, three men's teams and five junior squads.

All are welcome at the ground for the open weekend.