Leeds Credit Union gives city a £47 million lifeline

HARD-PRESSED families in Leeds have been given financial lifelines totalling £47m in the past decade by the city’s credit union as demand reaches record levels.

The multi-million pound figure in the amount of interest saved compared to irresponsible lenders has been revealed as the Leeds City Credit Union is approaching its 30th anniversary.

It means that the money which borrowers have saved stays in their pockets and the local economy rather than being lost to high cost lending companies.

Leeds Credit Union hands out £3.2m in three months to ease woes: Click here for more

Chris Smyth, the chief executive of Leeds Credit Union, said: “We are extremely proud of what we have achieved in the local community over the last few years.

“We remain dedicated to providing affordable financial services and I am sure there will be exciting times ahead for Leeds Credit Union as we enter our 30th anniversary year.”