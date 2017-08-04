Leeds craft fair boasting ‘the ultimate in indie shopping’

A host of artistic craft makers will descend on a Leeds brewery for a free event boasting “the ultimate in indie shopping” this weekend.

The Northern Craft Summer Fair brings together 45 makers offering products, workshops and a centrepiece exhibition on pins tomorrow and Sunday between 11am and 5pm.

Held at the Northern Monk Brew Co, drink will be on offer alongside food from My Thai while people can shop for prints, cacti, jewellery and ceramics.

Co-founder Carley Batley said: “Northern Craft brings together the best artists, designers, and makers from Leeds, the North and beyond.

“The fair is your chance to pick up something unique, and meet the person who made it.

“It’s the ultimate in indie shopping.”

The centrepiece of the fair is Pin Drop, a month-long exhibition featuring 25 enamel pins made especially for the summer fair by 21 artists, designers, crafters and makers. It is the first exhibition from Northern Craft – a collective formed by Carley Batley and Sean Mort in April 2016 – with each artist asked to produce a pin inspired by the North of England and their own creative process.

Farsley-based social enterprise Stitch-Up will hold a macramé workshop, during which people can learn a range of techniques and knots while making their own plant hanger. Geo-fleur, from London, are due to hold a terrarium-making workshop using ferns and fittonia.

The exhibition element can be viewed tonight between 6pm to 10pm at the brewery, which doubles as a pub, at Marshall Mills in Holbeck.