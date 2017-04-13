Leeds councillors help out at food charity

A group of Leeds councillors volunteered at a charity which help provide food for vulnerable people.

Labour councillors Helen Hayden and Debra Coupar (Temple Newsam), Denise Ragan (Burmantofts and Richmond Hill), Adam Ogilvie (Beeston & Holbeck) and David Nagle (Rothwell) volunteered at FareShare Yorkshire’s depot last week to help out with the charity’s work, making the most of food that would otherwise go to waste.

They joined in tasks including picking food orders for the organisations that FareShare Yorkshire supply, loading the vans and cataloguing and sorting food in the depot.

FareShare Yorkshire saves good food which is surplus to the food industry and destined for waste, and sends it to charities and community groups who then transform it into nutritious meals for vulnerable people.

Organisations supplied include breakfast clubs for disadvantaged children, homeless hostels, community cafes and domestic violence refuges.

Coun Coupar, Executive Board Member for Communities, said: “It was really rewarding to get involved and see first-hand the excellent work that this organisation does.

“I know that my colleagues all really enjoyed helping out with FareShare and I would encourage others to give some of their time to supporting this organisation.

“This type of work is really important as it makes the most out of our resources and provides a social solution to an environmental issue.”

Gareth Batty, CEO FareShare Yorkshire, said: “We really value the continuing support of Leeds City councillors. We are doing some vital work in the city to ensure disadvantaged residents suffering in food poverty receive the support they need. I want to thank all the councillors who came along to volunteer to help us and would encourage others to come along for a couple of hours to see the work first hand.”