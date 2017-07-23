Leeds Contemporary Singers crowned BBC1 Pitch Battle winners

Leeds Contemporary Singers have won the final of Pitch Battle.

The BBC One vocal group contest hosted by Mel Giedroyc reached the last round on Saturday as six ensembles battled it out to bag the jackpot of £50,000.

Leeds Contemporary Singers saw their way to victory by singing with guest star Will Young to his hit Your Game and fought off competition from Welsh community choir Sgarmes in a riff-off.

They then went up against quintet Scot Soul and all-male a capella group All The King’s Men, who had beaten chamber choir Tring Park 16 and The Portsmouth University Gospel Choir respectively.

Judges Gareth Malone, Kelis and Deke Sharon picked Leeds Contemporary Singers and All The King’s Men to face off in the final public vote where viewers chose their favourite group.

Joining Young as guest performers with the groups were Chaka Khan, Bebe Rexha, Seal, Jermaine Jackson and Nick Jonas while Rita Ora stopped in to sing her new track Your Song as the votes were being counted.

Viewers were pleased with the result of the final, calling it “well deserved”.

Another fan tweeted: “OMG, well done Leeds contemporary singers, just taken the pitch battle crown #PitchBattle”

A viewer added that the runners-up would have been worthy winners too, tweeting: “Whoever won out of the two would of been fine.”