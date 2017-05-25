Leeds community mourns death of Manchester terror attack victim Sorrell

A COMMUNITY is in mourning for a 14 year-old girl from Leeds who died in the Manchester terror attacks.

One of the 22 people killed in Monday night’s blast at the end of an Ariana Grande concert has been named as Sorrell Leczkowski from Adel.

She was a pupil at Allerton High School.

Last night headteacher, Elaine Silson said: “Sorrell was a delightful member of the school community.

“She enjoyed her studies, had a lovely group of friends and was a real asset to Allerton High School. Our whole school community is extremely shocked and saddened by this and our thoughts are with Sorrell’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

Sorrell was at the concert with her mum Samantha and her grandmother Pauline Healey. They were both seriously injured in the explosion and are both still in hospital in Manchester.

On a sunny day there was a solemn and sombre air in the quiet cul-de-sac where the family lived. Some residents were out at work while others tended plants and gardens on Wayland Approach.

Neighbours seemed stunned and almost overwhelmed by the news that such an atrocity could affect someone on their doorstep, and involve so many members of the same family.

It has, however, united and galvanised the village of Adel.

A JustGiving page set up by Sarah Smith, a friend of mum Samantha, to help her with money while she is unable to work had last night raised in excess of £7,200 – the target had been £1,000.

Friends and strangers to the family pledged donations –some local and some from far away, with one even coming from Israel.

Posting as Snickers Shippers on the JustGiving page one neighbour wrote: “Feel numb & sickened by this recent blatant barbaric act. This lovely family who we know & live close by ....their whole lives shattered in a split second. Was only the other day I saw the girls playing in the street & they said hello to me. It’s awful. Both myself & Christine are heartbroken about the sad news. God bless you all xx”

A second page had made £2,000 to help Sorrell’s grandmother Pauline Healey who is in a critical condition following 15 hours of surgery for shrapnel wounds.

On the page Sorrell’s aunt, Stacie wrote: “After the Manchester attacks my mum was seriously hurt, she has had a 15 hour surgery to remove shrapnel from her body and has compound wounds to her arms and legs.

“She is still not awake from this, we are a long way from home and my dad will not leave her side, he is self employed and will not work for months because my mum will be here for several weeks, above all this he and my mum lost their granddaughter Sorrell in the attack.

“Please please please donate so he does not have to worry about money as well as all this, thank you x”

Hundreds of comments and tributes have been paid to Sorrell on facebook.

Charn Kaur posted: “So Sorry that a beautiful bright young lady has been taken away from her loved ones. We all miss u very much... u will always be in our heart and thoughts xx”

Mark Illingworth added: “So sorry for this poor young girl and her family. Her future wickedly taken away.”

Sorrell is the 13th of the 22 victims to be named. There are two other people from Leeds who were at Monday’s concert, who are still unaccounted for. Wendy Fawell, aged 50 of Leeds Road, Otley, had gone to the concert with her daughter Charlotte, 15, friend Caroline Osborne and her two sons.

While the other four in the group were accounted for, Wendy has not been seen or heard of since the blast happened. And Leeds Beckett University student, Courtney Boyle was at the show with her stepfather Philip Tron.

The student, originally from Gateshead is studying criminology and psychology at the university. Both are still missing.