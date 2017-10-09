Leeds community co-operative marks 10th anniversary

A community co-operative which took over the running of an independent shop in Headingley has celebrated its 10th year in business.

Supporters of the Natural Food Store braved blustery conditions on Saturday to recreate a picture taken outside the shop back in October 2007 when they first took the reins.

The co-operative society began running the grocers in North Lane when former owners Chris and Sue Sharratt wanted to retire after 23 years at the helm.

Society secretary Linda Robbins said: “The reason the shop was bought was because we were getting lots of juice bars, lettings agents and coffee shops for the students.

“For the majority of people who live in the area full-time, the shopping options were getting more narrow.”

She added that a lot more independent shops had been lost since then, but the Natural Food Store was going strong.