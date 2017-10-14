Leeds cocaine and heroin drug gang member turned to crime after scented candle business failed

'FAMILY MAN' Darren Duncan helped deal drugs in Leeds by running the 'Paranoid Pete' drug selling line after his business selling scented candles failed.

Duncan's barrister, Ilyas Patel, told Leeds Crown Court how his client obtained a good education in his native Jamaica before moving to the UK in 2001 to study engineering.

Leeds Crown Court

The court heard he had to drop out after his first year due to a lack of finances when his partner had their child.

Duncan then set up a successful business selling scented candles and ornaments but it failed when the recession hit.

Mr Patel said Duncan started another family and set up a business selling hairdressing supplies but his financial woes got worse and he got into £15,000 of debt.

Duncan became part of a drug gang which sold heroin and cocaine in Leeds.

Undercover police smashed the highly organised drug ring in an operation aimed at stamping out the "despair and misery" caused by heroin and crack cocaine in a Leeds community.

Gang members flooded the streets of Chapeltown and Harehills with £127,000 worth of class A drugs over a four month period by operating the 'Paranoid Pete Line'.

Mr Patel said: "When offered the chance to earn easy cash he succumbed.

"He thought he would dip his toe in and get out. But that is rarely the case.

"He is ashamed of the shame he has brought on his mum and the Christian values he was brought up on.

"The very children he was seeking to support are now away from him and will remain so for some time to come. "He had the good sense to plead guilty. He has penned an articulate letter that seeks to express the genuine and sorrow that he feels."

James Lake, for Campbell, said his client had pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage.

