Leeds city dwellers are forced to the suburbs

Families and millennials are being forced out of the city centre due to a lack of suitable housing for their changing needs.

It means the suburbs on the outskirts of Leeds are becoming more popular for people who want to set up home and put down roots but still enjoy their own city living trends and lifestyles.

The observation comes from Leeds property expert Jonathan Morgan who has been studying trends in other parts of the north of England.

While development in Leeds city centre continues at a rapid rate for high-rise living and luxury one or two-bed apartments, there is very little to attract couples and growing families who might be looking for factors such as a driveway, garden, three to four bedrooms and storage.

Mr Morgan, managing director of Morgan City Living, said: “Why are we not building houses and just apartments? Large scale, low rise, family environments – if it is the case that people don’t want to buy, I don’t believe it.”

The main reason he suggests is land prices and return which is shifting tenants to areas such as the Kirkstall Road corridor, Hunslet, Holbeck, Lovell Park and Richmond Hill.

He added: “The viability of low-rise, low density private rented sector model is probably challenging and hard to make money.

“These are places where you can buy cheaper, tend to have lower rents but you can walk into the city within 15 minutes.”

It does also place pressure on the commute into the city with extra numbers on the roads or public transport if opting not to walk.

Mr Morgan’s comments come as it is revealed that Roundhay Park Lane in Leeds has been named as one of the top 10 most expensive streets with an average house price of £1,731,040. See page 15.