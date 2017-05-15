Leeds city centre rooftop restaurant to open up

Issho, a new Japanese rooftop restaurant, will open in ​the £165m Victoria Gate development in ​Leeds on June 2​1​.​

​Restaurant group D&D London said Issho, which means “together” in Japanese, will serve authentic Asian dishes with a contemporary twist and an emphasis on sharing.

The 7,807sq ft restaurant will have a rooftop bar and outdoor terrace. D&D said the new restaurant is its third venue in Leeds and follows the success of Angelica and Crafthouse.

Issho’s executive chef Ben Orpwood has previously worked at Knightsbridge restaurant Zuma and helped launch its Istanbul and Dubai sites before moving to Australia to work at the Toko Group as executive chef.

He also opened the popular Asian restaurant Sexy Fish in Mayfair as executive chef.

He said: “I’ve been lucky enough to travel to Japan several times and have worked in Asian restaurants across the globe, from Turkey and Dubai to London and Australia.

“My experience has certainly helped shape the menu at Issho and create eye-catching dishes that are full of flavour.

“It’s been a long time in the making, but all the hard work is paying off and we can’t wait to give food fans in Leeds the chance to try it for themselves.”

The menu includes dishes such as wagyu pastrami, smoked Dorset char with wasabi leaf dressing, barley miso lamb cutlets with smoked aubergine and cucumber, and duck breast with pickled nashi pear and a spring onion sauce.