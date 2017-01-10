Leeds city centre road to reopen after high winds

Leeds council is reopening a city centre road to traffic this afternoon after high winds forced its closure.

Standard traffic will be able to use the junction at Bridgewater Place from 2pm but it will remain closed to high-sided vehicles until 3am tomorrow morning.

The council yesterday said the road would be closed to all traffic from 6am until noon today due to the high winds forecast.

The closure was at one stage extended until 4pm today, but has since been revised.

New safety measures are planned for area around the landmark building, the design of which can create a wind tunnel effect.