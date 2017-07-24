Leeds city centre bar staff to get down on the farm

Staff at one of the city’s favourite cocktail bars are swapping vodka for volunteering as they partner up with a children’s centre in Leeds.

The Alchemist has launched the Currency of Kindness initiative which will see them free up 300 hours to do volunteering work to benefit the community.

Mixers and shakers from the popular nightspot in The Trinity will be working with Lineham Farm, a charity that has been enhancing the lives of local children by providing much needed respite breaks and activity holidays since 1993.

The staff from the bar will be taking part in a series of youth engagement projects and overseeing activities for some of the young people involved with the organisation.

Managing director, Simon Potts said: “As a company, we’re investing in our neighbourhoods.

“Quite simply we are giving our teams the freedom to donate their time to support the local community by paying them to take time off work to volunteer for partner charities in all our locations.

“We already have seven local charity partnerships we’re committed to and this will inevitably grow as we do”.

The Alchemist brand is owned by the Living Ventures group which achieved a place in the ‘Sunday Times Top 100 Best Companies to Work For’ list.

It was in recognition of it being an organisation with the highest level of overall employee engagement and celebrates excellence in staff training and career development.

Lineham Farm, based in Eccup, runs residential trips for children that wouldn’t normally have a holiday.

They can enjoy climbing, cycling and nightwalks as well as team building and environmental skills.