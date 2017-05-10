Leeds church to become home as plans are green-lit

A church is set to be transformed into a home after plans were approved.

Leeds City Council gave Stephanie Morgan permission to turn All Saints Church in Elland Road, Churwell, into a single house. The car park at the back of the site, which was closed as a place of worship at Easter in 2015, is now due to be turned into a garden. Original features such as its windows are to be kept to uphold the building’s “aesthetic integrity”.

The applicant writes: “As our proposal is to change the use to a private domestic dwelling, we believe this will have non-negative impact to the local area and its residents.

“Conversely I consider it may be a relief that there isn’t a proposed housing development or other major development, which may comprise demolition of the actual church, lots of heavy machinery for many months, and cause untold disruption to the local community, not to mention congestion on an already busy public highway, Elland Road. Our intention is to retain the structure and put a long term vacant property to good use.”