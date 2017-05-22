Leeds charity issues plea for volunteer drivers

A charity which helps over 60s in north Leeds has sent out a desperate SOS for volunteer drivers.

Bosses at Moor Allerton Elderly Care (MAECare) say they are in dire need of divers to help people get to and from activities in Alwoodley, Shadwell and Moortown.

The charity aims to tackle social isolation and help people who live in their own homes be more independent, by running social activities across the area.

Carol Burns, project manager at MAECare, said anyone who is able to give as little as a few hours a month would make a huge difference. She said: “Volunteers are vital to our service. Being a volunteer driver is a simple thing that can make a huge difference to someone’s life.”

Volunteer drivers must be aged 18 or over, with their own car, a clean driving licence and fully comprehensive insurance.

They must also have patience and understanding to work with older people.

All volunteer drivers are given full training and are covered by MAECare’s public liability, with expenses for petrol costs based on mileage.

There is also full support available from the volunteer coordinator.

Martin Bland, who is a current volunteer driver at MAEcare, said: “I find the job rewarding because people really do appreciate you being on time, taking them where they want to go and you can have a brief conversation in the car as you are going along.”

For more information about how to get involved and volunteer to be a driver, contact Carol Burns by email at carol@maecare.org.uk or contact the MAECare office directly on 0113 266 0371. For more information on the charity, visit www.maecare.org.uk.