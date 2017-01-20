Leeds charity issues a £50 challenge

a charity challenge is looking for creative and entrepreneurial fundraisers who can help turn a £50 loan into hundreds - or even thousands - of pounds.

The annual Leeds Mencap Apprentice challenge is on the hunt for the team that can make the most money using the initial loan in just seven weeks.

The initiative, which is in its fourth year, has already attracted teams from last year’s winners Winston’s Solicitors, as well as HSBC Service Recovery, Zurich Insurance Company Ltd, Leeds Mencap, and office furniture company Re:Work. The money raised goes to support people with learning disabilities, while providing an opportunity to improve team-working skills and fulfil corporate social responsibility aims.

Ben Wainman, from Zurich Insurance, said: “We have entered a team into the apprentice challenge to raise money for such a worthy cause while having some fun along the way. We’re really looking forward to getting stuck in and raising the profile of Leeds Mencap and the brilliant work they do.”

Mark Goldstone, head of business representation and policy at West and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “I am incredibly proud to be on the panel of judges this year for Leeds Mencap’s Apprentice Challenge. This challenge is an enjoyable and fresh way for businesses in Leeds to make a social impact, meet their internal engagement objectives as well as doing something great for a worthwhile cause. I would urge chamber businesses to get a team together and get involved. I’m delighted also that this is in partnership with one of the Chamber’s patrons, AQL.”

Anyone who wants to compete for the title of Leeds Mencap Apprentice Champions 2017, should email catherine.storey@leedsmencap.org.uk or jenny.hill@leedsmencap.org.uk or call 0113 2351331.