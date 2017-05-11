Leeds care home placed in special measures

An under-staffed care home in Leeds is under review after a health watchdog found a series of regulation breaches.

Victoria House Residential Home, in Belle Isle, is now in special measures after being rated as “Inadequate” overall by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Inspectors raised concerns about the management of medicine, staffing levels and risks to residents.

A report, detailing the CQC inspectors’ findings, said: “We saw night staffing levels were not sufficient to meet people’s needs and the layout of the home meant staff were not always deployed in a way which met people’s needs.”

The care home provides accommodation for up to 41 people who require personal care.

During their visit, inspectors said they found a medication error had occurred in January 2017, which was caused by a member of staff who was not authorised to administer medicines.

The report said: “We saw gaps in the recording of medicine administration and found cream charts did not show people were receiving creams and lotions as prescribed.

“Staff medication competency checks had not been completed in the 12 months prior to our inspection for three staff members.”

The care home was rated as “Inadequate” for being safe, effective and well-led, and as “Requires Improvement” for being caring and responsive.

The care home will now be kept under review by the CQC, and re-inspected within six months.

Eduard Lavelle, care home manager, said: “We value the Care Quality Commission’s view of how we deliver care and not only recognise, but embrace the need to improve our services at Victoria House Care Home.

“We will be working very hard over the coming months as a management team to ensure our processes and procedures are robust and that we improve our working practices to meet the Care Quality Commission requirements.

“Our residents and staff are at the heart of everything we do and our priority will be to ensure that their needs are met in a safe and effective manner.”