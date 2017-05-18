Leeds cancer survivor tees off again to raise vital funds for charity

A golf lover has raised more than £114,000 after challenging his surgeons to a golf tournament.

When Richard Maltby was diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer in 2002 he was given a 40 per cent chance of survival.

Now, 15 years on, Richard has raised an incredible £114,000 and he now plans to boost funds with his 15th annual RIM Charity Golf Challenge in July.

Richard, 67, a retired manager at BT, who lives in Aberford, Leeds, was given life-saving bowel and liver surgery and a six-month course of chemotherapy at Spire Leeds Hospital, followed by an excision of tumour due to recurrence in 2004. He has now been clear of the disease for 13 years.

He was so grateful to the doctors for saving his life, this motivated him to challenge his surgeons to a golf tournament to raise funds for Rays of Hope Charity – the Yorkshire Liver Research Fund, to aid others with the disease.

Together with his family and friends, Richard set up the annual event at Wetherby Golf Club.

The appeal helps fund research into combined liver and bowel cancer, led by Professor Giles Toogood, who treated Richard at Spire Leeds Hospital together with Professor David Sebag-Montefiore and Simon Ambrose. Richard, who is married with two children and one grandchild, said: “I was so grateful to the doctors for saving my life I wanted to say thank you in some way. The first tournament was such a success we decided to make it an annual event.

“We hope that by offering golfers an opportunity to compete against surgeons from Spire and other high profile teams this year’s contribution will receive a significant boost.”

“Unfortunately Richard’s condition is not uncommon,” says Professor Giles Toogood, consultant hepatobiliary and liver transplant surgeon at Spire Leeds Hospital.

“Around 60 per cent of people with bowel cancer go on to develop liver cancer as well.

“We are extremely grateful for Richard’s efforts and monies raised will help fund key developments in research for hepatobiliary surgery and oncology. It’s support is invaluable in finding new ways to treat the disease; including research into the effects of using Omega-3 fatty acids on liver cancer, as well as working towards developing a new vaccine.”

For more details visit yorkshireliverresearchfund.com

LIVER CANCER CASES ON THE RISE

Latest figures from Cancer Research UK suggest liver cancer rates will rise by 38 per cent in the UK between 2014 and 2035. It states 5,550 new cases were diagnosed in 2014 and 5,091 deaths from the disease in that same year. It is projected that 11,133 cases of the disease will be diagnosed in 2035. In addition, there were 41,265 new cases of bowel cancer in 2014. It is the UK’s second biggest killer.