Leeds cancer survivor’s round of thanks

Cancer survivor Richard Maltby – who has raised £114,000 for charity over the past 14 years – is aiming to boost funds with his 15th annual golf challenge in July.

Richard, 67, a retired manager at BT, who lives in Aberford, was diagnosed with bowel and colorectal liver cancer in 2002.

At the time he was given a 40 per cent chance of surviving five years but after surgery and a six-month course of chemotherapy at Spire Leeds Hospital, followed by further treatment due to recurrence in 2004, he has now been clear of the disease for 13 years.

He was so grateful to the doctors for saving his life, that the golf fan challenged his surgeons to a tournament to raise funds for Rays of Hope Charity – the Yorkshire Liver Research Fund.

Together with his family and friends he set up the annual event at Wetherby Golf Club. The appeal helps fund research into combined liver and bowel cancer, led by Professor Giles Toogood, who treated Richard at Spire together with Professor David Sebag-Montefiore and Simon Ambrose.

Richard, who is married with two children and one grandchild, said: “I was so grateful to the doctors for saving my life I wanted to say thank you in some way.

“We hope that by offering golfers an opportunity to compete against surgeons from Spire and other high profile teams this year’s contribution will receive a significant boost.”

Professor Giles Toogood, consultant hepatobiliary and liver transplant surgeon at Spire Leeds Hospital, said: “We are extremely grateful for Richard’s efforts and monies raised will help fund key developments in research for hepatobiliary surgery and oncology.

“Its support is invaluable in finding new ways to treat the disease; including research into the effects of using Omega-3 fatty acids on liver cancer, as well as working towards developing a new vaccine.” Richard’s next golf day will be held at Wetherby Golf Club on Thursday July 20.

He is expecting 20 teams of four from around the county and beyond to take part.

For more information on Rays of Hope go to www.yorkshireliverresearchfund.com