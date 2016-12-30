Leeds Cancer Research shop manager stole more than £4,000

A teenage manager stole more than £4,000 from the Cancer Research shop where she worked by failing to pay takings into the bank, a court heard.

Geri-Leigh Howson, 18, committed the offences after being entrusted to look after the charity shop in Otley.

Leeds Crown Court heard Howson began working at the shop when she was 16 and was held in such high regard that she was appointed manager in August last year.

Jonathan Sharp, prosecuting, said Howson was in charge of banking the takings as well as being responsible for the general running of the shop.

Shortly after she became manager it became clear that there were discrepancies as some of the takings had not been paid into the bank.

He added: “This was theft that would inevitably have been detected sooner or later because this defendant had sole responsibility for the banking being done.”

Howson, of Weston Park View, Otley, made full admissions about her offending when police became involved. She pleaded guilty to theft.

The total amount stolen was £4,376.

Jayne Cooper, mitigating, said Howson began the offending when she went to live with her new boyfriend and he pressured her into taking money in order to fund his cannabis habit.

Howson was given six month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and was ordered to do 150 hours of unpaid work.

Judge Neil Clark said: “This offending was mean and unpleasant because you were stealing from a charity who trusted you and gave you work.”