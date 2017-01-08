Leeds cafe name to be changed over row

A row which broke out over the branding of a Leeds eatery has been resolved after the University of Leeds agreed to change the name of its new cafe.

As reported in the YEP last week, the row began after the university unveiled the name of its new library cafe, The Book Club, which opened at the start of the month.

But student favourite The Hyde Park Book Club, also known as ‘The Book Club’, accused the university of intruding on its branding.

“The work to come up with a brand is work,” said owner Jack Simpson at the time. “It isn’t something that can just be borrowed.”

The Hyde Park Book Club, set up by two Leeds entrepreneurs, had proved hugely popular with students for meetings, exhibitions, and even film showings.

The success of The Hyde Park Book Club, says Mr Simpson, was down to its unique branding, influenced by trips around the world. When he heard the proposed name of the new cafe, he said, he was “utterly dismayed” and contacted the university to raise his concerns.

Now, after featuring in the YEP, the university has agreed a compromise.

“The university is committed to helping create a supportive environment for local businesses and community ventures where possible,” a spokesman said. “With this in mind, and following feedback over recent days, we have spoken again to the owner of the Hyde Park Book Club and have agreed to change the name of the café at the University’s Edward Boyle Library. We will now consider alternative names for the café.

“Our relationship with the local community is of fundamental importance to us and we are always prepared to listen to local concerns.”

WHAT DO YOU THINK? CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE DEBATE ON THE YEP FACEBOOK PAGE