Leeds cafe applies to extend hours

A South Leeds cafe has applied to extend its opening hours for late-night entertainment.

Owners of Amico, in Whitehall Road, Drighlington, are seeking permission for a premises licence from Leeds City Council.

The council’s licensing sub-committee will today consider the application at a meeting.

A report, prepared ahead of today’s meeting by council officers, said the application is for sale of alcohol, live music, dance and recorded music or similar entertainment.

The proposed licensing hours would cover 8am-11pm from Sunday-Thursday and 8am-midnight on Friday.

It has also applied for hours of late night refreshment from 11pm-11.30pm Sunday-Thursday and 11pm-12.30am on Friday and Saturday.

Four members of the public have submitted letters of objection.

No public authorities have objected to the application.

One letter said: “We would like to express our concerns regarding the licence application submitted by the above cafe.

“The proposed licence times would have a negative impact on the local community and could result in a risk to public and safety, cause a public nuisance and could increase the rate of alcohol related crime in the area.”

Another said: “(We) have no objection to these premises serving wine with the meals they have offered, however we are alarmed that the premises have requested opening hours to be extended to the early hours of the morning, it is a residential area.”

The report said the applicant would adopt a “challenge 25” policy with all its staff in relation to alcohol and that no under 18s will be allowed on the premises after 8pm.