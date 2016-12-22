Leeds business initiative pays off

The success of the city’s retail economy and offering has been boosted by the work of the Leeds Business Improvement District

The set-up, the largest outside of London, has really come into its own this year with a number of initiatives to boost the city offering.

We have the largest team of Welcoming Ambassadors in the UK. Dressed in their distinctive bowler hats, they bring a friendly welcome and are ‘human signposts’.

Street Rangers are a new team on the streets daily and have cleaned the length of Briggate for the first time since 2013 and continue to deep clean daily as well as responding to business requests for cleaning support.

And Christmas cheer was taken to other parts of Leeds city centre with the Christmas lights and art trail which saw light installations on 15 city centre landmarks including the piece de resistance - a 24 metre angel type statue on the roof of Leeds train station.

Andrew Cooper, chief executive, said : “It is working together that is the raison d’etre of any Business Improvement District not organisations or authorities.

“If we continue to build on this ethos 2017 will be another amazing year for Leeds.”