Leeds business duo named in prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 list

A Leeds business duo who run an online flooring company have been named in a prestigious list of industry leaders across Europe.

Cameron and Declan Christie, aged 23 and 24, run flooring firm Luxury Floorings & Furnishings.

The pair, who are cousins, have been named on Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe list in the Retail & E-commerce category.

The company moved from their old site in Beeston to new premises in the Cross Gates area of Leeds in October 2016.

Managing Director Cameron Christie said:

“It’s a real honour to have been included on this list by Forbes, and we’re delighted that our hard work is paying off. We are really excited to have been recognised by some of the leading experts in the retail and ecommerce category.

“We’ve got great ambitions and exciting plans for 2017 and beyond, so to start the year like this is a real boost.”

At 23 and 24 years old, the pair also feature on the Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe – Youngest list.

The overall Forbes list features over 300 young innovators, entrepreneurs and leaders across Europe who are under 30 years of age and who are transforming business, technology, finance, media, sport, culture and more, as judged by some of the most accomplished and acclaimed individuals in business.

Some of the more recognisable names on this year’s list include diving partners Jack Laugher and Chris Mears, musician Stormzy and Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner.

Across the country

British music stars Adele, James Bay and Stormzy have been named among Europe's most influential artists in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

Bay and Stormzy entered the magazine's elite collection in the "social stars" category, joining the likes of Christine And The Queens, Michael Kiwanuka, Tove Lo, Kygo and Emeli Sande.

A number of big names in the film and television industry also joined them on the European branch of the international list, including Lion star Dev Patel, Chewing Gum creator Michaela Coel and Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner.

Aged 20, Turner was also listed in the "youngest" category, next to Me And Earl And The Dying Girl star, Olivia Cooke, 23.

Adele, 28, topped the 10-strong list of Forbes alumni, alongside one half of The Fabulous Baker Brothers duo, Henry Herbert.

The annual list recognises young talents and entrepreneurs across a range of sectors around the world, including finance and business, sport and the arts.