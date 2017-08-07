Leeds bus driver makes eight-year-old boy's dream come true

A Leeds bus driver made an eight-year-old boy's day during a journey on his double-decker.

Joshua Craven, who has special needs, loves buses and was delighted when the driver of a 13A service let him wear his First West Yorkshire tie while on board.

The youngster, from Middleton, was even allowed to read a time sheet issued to staff during the journey on Sunday, while the kind-hearted employee talked to him about bus operations.

He boarded with his parents Dave and Kate and siblings Oliver and Evelyn, who have now contacted First in the hope that the driver can be traced so they can thank him.

"Considering how busy it was because of Leeds Pride, with buses diverted, we thought it was so kind of the bus driver," said mum Kate.

"Joshua's very into his buses. We often go to bus rallies and he's always wanted a bus driver's outfit for dressing up. He's made up now! He just needs a white shirt and a high-vis jacket now for his full uniform.

"Joshua's over the moon. It was such a kind thing to do."

First also told the family that they would try and arrange a tour of their Hunslet depot for bus-mad Joshua.