Leeds burglar jailed over raid on Network Rail depot

A career burglar has been returned to jail for two years after he targeted Network Rail premises in Leeds.

Martin Brake, 52, was arrested after police recognised him on CCTV footage as he carried out the burglary in Holbeck.

Leeds Crown Court heard Brake entered offices of the Network Rail depot on Ninevah Road, on August 27 last year around 2pm.

Brake searched lockers and accessed a safe containing keys before heading into the main compound at the depot.

CCTV footage then showed Brake driving a Network Rail van within the compound before parking it up.

Brake got out of the van, opened the rear doors, and made a search of it.

The defendant moved back and forth from the van on three more occasions before he returned and stole a cordless drill and case, valued at £750.

He then left but was arrested after a police officer was shown the footage and recognised him.

Brake was wearing distinctive clothing at the time of the offence which was found at his home.

Brake, of Old Run View, Belle Isle, refused to comment during interview but later pleaded guilty to burglary and theft.

The court heard Brake has 38 previous convictions for 130 offence, including 70 for theft.

Simon Batiste, mitigating, said Brake’s offending was linked to drug addiction.

Jailing Brake, judge Tom Baylis, QC, said: “It is an offence where, I am satisfied, that you targeted the premises.

“It wasn’t an impromptu act - it was a planned act.”