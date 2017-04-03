Leeds Bubble Rush race returns to Harewood

A family fun run billed as Leeds's 'frothiest race' is returning this month.

The Leeds Bubble Rush, in aid of Moortown charity St Gemma's Hospice, will take place in the grounds of Harewood House.

The 5k fun run will see participants drenched in bubbles from foam cannons placed along the route.

Runners can expect a 4ft wall of colourful bubbles to engulf them at kilometre intervals on the course.

The event takes place on Saturday April 22 and is open to all ages and abilities.

Everyone taking part will receive a T-shirt which will be decorated in rainbow foam during the race.

Last year, 3,000 people took part, raising over £98,000 for the charity.

Entry fees for adults are £22 and for children aged 3-16 £10. A family of two adults and two children can enter for £50.

There are start times at 12pm, 1pm and 2pm, and registration opens from 11am. Groups of up to 10 people can register online.

Children aged under three can take part, but do not need to be registered and will not receive T-shirts. Dogs are welcome on the day but cannot enter the course.