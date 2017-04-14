Leeds brokers provide big charity boost

A Leeds stockbrokers have been busy raising cash for St George’s Crypt, a charity which helps some of the most vulnerable people in the city

Staff at Redmayne-Bentley took part in marathons and sponsored walks up and down the country as they raised thousands of pounds.

Fundraisers at the Leeds office raised £5,480 which will now help the charity continue to support homeless and vulnerable people in Leeds.

For Colin Adshead, Redmayne-Bentley’s assistant head of dealing, one challenge was not enough.

Colin undertook the London Marathon in April last year, the Great North Run in September and the Snowdonia Marathon in October.

In total Colin raised more than £1,000 towards the total.

Karen Leach, from Redmayne-Bentley, said: “We’re really pleased to have raised this amount, as it was the result of a lot of work from our staff.

“It really opened our eyes to the work that the Crypt does.

“We met some wonderful people, both among the staff and clients, and it was lovely to see how the work we did for them will help them.”

Verity Griffiths, community fundraiser at the Crypt, said: “I would like to thank Redmayne-Bentley for the fantastic amount of money raised, but also the good, practical help that the members of staff have brought to us by helping with the tea time service.

“This is really appreciated as it shows it’s not just about money but also about human connection.

“Our clients need shelter and sustenance but also interaction with others. These down-to-earth, practical conversations go a long way to making people feel valued again.”