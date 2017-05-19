Search

Leeds 'bomb scare' turns out to be stray motorcycle part

A motorcyclist was left red-faced when a part from his bike caused a major security scare in Leeds today.

Police cordoned off Spen Lane in West Park on Friday morning after a 'suspicious package' was discovered outside the Co-op store.

But it was later established that the unidentified item was actually a decorative part that had fallen off a passing motorcycle.

The bike's owner saw posts on social media about the incident and contacted police when he realised that the part was missing.

Roads have now re-opened.

