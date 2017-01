Leeds bomb 'hoax' suspect released on bail

A man arrested following a bomb scare in Leeds has been bailed by police.

The suspect, 35, was held after a suspicious package was removed from Harewood Street, near Victoria Gate, on Wednesday morning.

The incident saw hundreds of shoppers and workers evacuated while army bomb disposal experts dealt with the device, which they later declared safe.

Police later confirmed the scare was a hoax.

