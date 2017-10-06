Leeds black belt youngster launches Lego film

The World’s youngest black belt master has helped to launch the premiere of the new Lego Ninjago movie.

Nine-year-old Jake Frood, from Leeds, joined CBBC’s Dick and Dom and Taekwondo Team GB Olympic gold medallist Jade Jones at the launch in London.

The Broadgate Primary School pupil who trains at AEGIS Martial Arts and Leadership Academy in Leeds enjoyed chatting and play fighting with Dick and Dom and was interviewed by them about his black belt success.

But the highlight of his day was meeting hero fellow fighter Jade Jones who posed for pictures and had a sparring match with Jake, who is now a third degree black belt.

He then took part in a Splinjitzu Master Class taught by Jade before attending the first showing of the Lego Ninjago Movie, which is out on October 13.