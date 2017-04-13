Leeds Beckett University loses £10 million insurance claim

Leeds Beckett University will not receive a pay-out from its insurance company following the demolition of crumbling student flats at its Kirkstall Brewery site.

The university made a claim under its policy for the costs of reinstating Turner and Bridge House and loss of income, estimated to be in the region of £10m. The student accommodation was bulldozed in late 2012 – a year after the halls, which accommodated more than 140 students, had to be evacuated just days before Christmas after cracks started appearing in the walls and ceilings.

The insurance company refused to cover the loss and a judge at London’s High Court has backed the decision, stating the damage to the block, which was caused by flowing groundwater, could not be viewed as accidental.

The university refused to comment about the outcome of the case when approached by the Yorkshire Evening Post. Travelers Insurance Company Limited has also declined to comment.