Leeds Beckett University gives special award to student killed in terror attack

Leeds Beckett University has honoured a student killed in the Manchester Arena terror attack at one of its summer graduation ceremonies.

First-year Courtney Boyle was just 19 when she died in the bomb blast at the venue in May.

The criminology undergraduate, who was originally from Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, had only gone to the arena to pick up her sister, and died alongside her mother's partner Philip Tron.

Courtney's mother Deborah Hutchinson was presented with a posthumous award honouring the teenager's achievements at the ceremony to end the academic year.

Staff described her as 'warm and friendly' and said she had been a popular member of the university's department of social sciences.