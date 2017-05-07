Leeds Beckett students host ‘Pooch Party’ for bulldog rescue charity

A Mad Hatter’s ‘Pooch Party’ has been held in Leeds to raise money for a bulldog rescue charity.

The Alice in Wonderland themed event was held at the Meanwood Community Centre, hosted by a group of Leeds Beckett University students.

From Pin the Grin on the Cheshire Cat to pooch painting and a Down the Rabbit Hole Agility Course, there was plenty to entertain families and their pets, with around 20 dogs and their owners and families joining on the day.

“It was a great success,” said events management student Natalie Webster, who helped to organise the fundraiser for The Edward Foundation.

“We even had a few rescue dogs on the day.

“One girl turned up as Alice in Wonderland, with her dog as the Mad Hatter. There were pets with tutus, they really got into the spirit of it.

“It was absolutely ‘bonkers’ as was our theme. It was just so much fun.”

There were prizes for the best dressed, both canine and human, a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses, and cupcakes and goodies from sponsors.

There were also face-painting activities, games, and more, and organisers said it was great to see all the dogs dressed up.

Melanie Ellyard, Yorkshire volunteer from their chosen charity to benefit, The Edward Foundation, said: “We are so pleased the event management students chose us as their charity.

“As a volunteer-run charity we depend on the kindness and generosity of people to look after these beautiful dogs!”