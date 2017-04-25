Leeds beauty spa staff savouring the sweet taste of success

LEEDS beauty spa staff are celebrating after winning a great-looking collection of prizes at an awards ceremony.

Chocolate Beauty Spa was named Yorkshire Beauty Salon of the Year and Overall Beauty Salon of the Year 2017 at the English Hair and Beauty Awards, held at the Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel.

Senior therapists Sarah Legard and Lauren Amery won the Best Beauty Therapist and Best Massage awards respectively.

Chocolate’s salon in Garforth celebrated the first anniversary of its opening last month. It also has a salon in Morley.

Owner Shanda Wright said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have won these awards and what a fantastic achievement for our team.

“I am so proud of us all as we work incredibly hard to ensure Chocolate delivers a high-quality service, so it’s fabulous to be recognised within the industry.”