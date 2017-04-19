Leeds beauty salon gets makeover

A beauty salon in Leeds has undergone its own makeover and relaunched four years after it was established by two young entrepreneurs.

Abra Wynn, who has a degree in law from Manchester University, and Erene Hadjiioannou, a trained psychotherapist, founded Pastille Beauty Bar in 2013 when they were 21 and 25, respectively.

At the relaunch event, which took place at the Pastille salon in Granary Wharf, Ms Hadjiioannou gave a talk on women in business.

She highlighted the work Pastille has been doing with local women’s organisation Women Shield, through its in-house Collaborative Partnership Scheme.

The scheme aims to support local independent businesses, organisations, charities, and individual business women through consultations and women-focused events.

The makeover of the salon sees a large reception replaced with a marble worktop and white storage cupboards.

The waiting area has also had a complete revamp with a breakfast bar, stools and industrial-style lights being installed.

The transformation features accessories in mint green, the salon’s brand colour.

Ms Wynn said: “We couldn’t be more proud of Pastille and our incredible team. Things have gone from strength to strength since opening in 2013 and this relaunch is just another example of that. We just can’t wait to get stuck in now in our beautiful new space and to show it to all our lovely clients.”