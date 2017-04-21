Leeds-based Sky Betting & Gaming is sending a message on identity with help of Signal

Andrew Walton, head of data at Sky Betting & Gaming, spoke to Digital City about the company’s relationship with its customers.

A key part of Sky Betting & Gaming’s strategy is to build personalised relationships with our two million UK customers.

We are excited to now have the capability to recognise customers instantly, enabling us to deliver relevant messages to them at crucial marketing moments in real time and across devices; a truly cutting edge capacity to improve customer engagement.

Earlier this year, we engaged with award-winning SaaS (Software as a service) marketing technology company, Signal, and have since adopted their Customer Identity Solution.

The purpose-built platform enables us to reach customers at the awareness and consideration stage of their journey; that is, before they visit our products.

It translates data into unique and instantly refreshable customer profiles, giving us ownership of the customer relationship.

We can communicate to customers based on their sporting preferences, behaviours and level of engagement.

If an individual is browsing information about Leeds United, for example, our marketers can present highly relevant offers.

Our early trials have shown up to a 15 per cent increase in bet placement following Signal powered campaigns.

With rich data assets, a real-time platform in place and great teams, Sky Betting & Gaming have many more groundbreaking, data-driven developments in the pipeline – watch this space!