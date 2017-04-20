Leeds-based Beverley is in the running for a Yorkshire Women of Achievement award

She’s part of the team charged with the important task of keeping the NHS in fighting fit digital shape.

And now Beverley Bryant is in the running to win some well-deserved recognition for her efforts at a major awards ceremony.

Beverley is one of the main leaders at Leeds-based NHS Digital, which works alongside a range of organisations to drive digital transformation in health and care across the country.

She has been nominated in the Science & Technology category at this year’s Yorkshire Women of Achievement Awards, it was announced today.

Backed by the Yorkshire Evening Post, the awards have been raising money for Headingley’s Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice for more than 30 years.

Reacting to news of her nomination, Beverley said: “It is an honour to be shortlisted for this award, which is associated with such a vital area of care that hospice organisations embody.

“I was proud to be nominated and although awards are not part of what drives me, I am humbled by the news I have made the shortlist along with others who just want to make a difference to the health and wellbeing of individuals not just in Yorkshire but further afield.”

Mary Campbell, head of hospice fundraising, said: “It’s great to see women being nominated for awards within our new categories of the Arts and Science & Technology, with more categories it means we can recognise more women’s achievements and efforts and celebrate them, especially since this sector is fast expanding in our region.”

Mary also took the opportunity to thank this year’s award sponsors, who are Irwin Mitchell, Louise Woollard Finance, Charlotte Sweeney, Leeds Rhinos Foundation, Brewin Dolphin, Companion Stairlifts and 1825.

She said: “By supporting the hospice in this way, they are helping to ensure we can continue to provide specialist care to people in our community when they need it most.”

The award categories include Business, Young Achiever, Sport, Community Impact and Education as well as the Arts and Science & Technology.

This year’s ceremony is taking place at New Dock Hall at the Royal Armouries museum in Leeds on Friday, May 12.

Tickets for the eagerly-awaited event are priced £60 each or £550 for a table of 10.

For purchase details and other information, visit the www.sueryder.org/YWOA web page or get in touch with the fundraising team on 0113 278 7249.